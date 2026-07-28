Coupang said it distributed an English edition of its beauty magazine on July 17 and July 25-26 in the Seongsu area in Seoul, targeting foreign tourists and residents.

The magazine is the company’s annual publication featuring popular beauty brands, seasonal product recommendations and the latest beauty trends.

This is the magazine’s fourth edition and the first one in English.

Professional promoters handed out copies of the magazine and beauty product samples to foreign customers while also offering guidance on how to use the Coupang app. ​

The English edition includes product recommendations for summer skincare and makeup from Hera, Ohui, Laura Mercier and Nars.

It also features step-by-step shopping guidelines covering English-language settings, category navigation and product review features, along with information about Coupang's Rocket Delivery service.

To help first-time international users shop without language barriers, promoters offered one-on-one assistance with app installation, language settings and purchases, generating positive responses from visitors.

The company also promoted its logistics capabilities, which enable international customers to check estimated delivery dates during their stay in Korea and receive products at their accommodations.

This comes as Coupang intensifies its efforts to boost foreigner engagement. In June, the company participated in the 2026 Busan One Asia Festival, where it had a promotional booth for its Mega Beauty Show.

“We will continue building a differentiated beauty shopping environment that is convenient and accessible for both domestic and international customers,” a Coupang official said.