Posco Future M said Tuesday it will apply artificial intelligence across its battery material business, from raw material procurement and manufacturing to product development, quality control and customer collaboration.

The South Korean battery materials maker unveiled a companywide AI transformation strategy under a digital innovation vision called “Battery of Things Ecosystem Game Changer.” It plans to complete the related systems by the first half of 2028.

Key manufacturing innovation goals include deploying AI agents to optimize processes, boosting intelligence with an integrated data hub, building AI-driven intelligent factories, building end-to-end connectivity from raw materials to final product, and advancing R&D cooperation with strategic clients.

POSCO Future M said the technology could improve manufacturing productivity by 30 percent and halve the product development times. The company will also double its response speed to quality issues by automating quality inspection.

AI will also strategically advance contract acquisition. The company will integrate AI in raw material price forecasting, customer demand projection and price negotiations to make decisions grounded in empirical data.

Regarding ESG management, AI will automatically detect inefficient plant operation and optimize energy usage, enhancing operational efficiency.

Posco Future M plans to enhance customer confidence in quality stability and manufacturing competitiveness through its AI innovation, thereby securing more clients and orders.

Furthermore, based on data accumulated across the entire product lifecycle, the company plans to identify new business opportunities and build a platform that leads the battery industry.

Moving forward, Posco Future M will minimize human intervention through the AI agent and train at least one AI expert per department to lead the implementation of AI projects.