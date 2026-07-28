Innocean said Tuesday it will launch Cinema by Brand, a new initiative connecting brands with global filmmakers to develop and produce original film content, in partnership with the Asian Contents & Film Market during the Busan International Film Festival in October.

The platform will oversee the entire content creation process over the course of about a year, from selecting participating brands and briefing filmmakers to project development, production and distribution through theaters or streaming platforms.

Under the initiative, filmmakers from around the world will pitch their own cinematic interpretations of a participating brand. The selected project will undergo more than six months of production before its planned release in the summer of 2027.

Innocean said the platform builds on the success of "Night Fishing," a branded short film produced with Hyundai Motor last year. The film, the first branded content to receive a commercial theatrical release in Korea, won the Grand Prix at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the Best Editing Award at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

The company said the project demonstrated that brands can build sustainable competitiveness beyond traditional advertising by creating film and entertainment content. It plans to expand its marketing business into entertainment while developing new opportunities in content and intellectual property.

Backed by its partnership with ACFM, Innocean plans to make Cinema by Brand an annual program aimed at building a sustainable business connecting brands with content creators. Innocean recently established a Content Studio, a dedicated division that will oversee content and IP businesses spanning film, television, dramas, live performances, exhibitions, YouTube and influencer management.

“Starting with Cinema by Brand, we will continue to expand our creative capabilities beyond the traditional boundaries of advertising and marketing into film, entertainment, content and IP,” CEO Kim Jung-a said.