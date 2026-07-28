KT said Tuesday it has completed a companywide data integration project for Amorepacific's Research & Innovation Center, building an AI-ready data platform designed to accelerate research and development.

Dubbed Data Highway, the project reorganized and integrated 70 years of Amorepacific's R&D data into AI-ready data, making it easier for artificial intelligence to process and use the company's research assets.

The platform standardizes both structured and unstructured data, allowing researchers to retrieve information through natural language queries. KT said the centralized repository is designed to continuously accumulate and manage research data while serving as a common data foundation for future AI services and agents.

As part of the project, the two companies also developed Lemon (Lab Efficiency Mode ON), an AI assistant for researchers.

By processing natural language questions, the assistant analyzes a wide range of R&D information — including ingredient data, formulations, experimental results and research reports — to deliver relevant answers, reducing time spent searching for information and allowing researchers to focus on product innovation.

KT has worked with Amorepacific on the project since winning the contract in December last year, establishing a strategic partnership to build AI-driven data infrastructure for R&D.

The companies plan to further expand their AI-ready data environment and enhance AI-powered research capabilities by supporting a wider range of AI services and autonomous AI agents.

“We will leverage our experience from the project to expand AI-ready data-based AI transformation initiatives across industries including manufacturing, retail and services, while supporting corporate AI adoption,” said Noh Hyung-rae, head of Enterprise Business at KT.