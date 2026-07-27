Hyundai Glovis is expanding business with Chinese manufacturers as it seeks to reduce its reliance on logistics contracts with Hyundai Motor Group affiliates.

The company said Monday that it had signed a shipping contract with a major Chinese battery manufacturer. The shipment volume and contract value were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Glovis will transport batteries produced in southern China to automotive manufacturing hubs in Hungary, Spain and Italy.

The company previously secured a contract to ship semi-assembled vehicle components and press equipment to the Eastern European plants of a major Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. It has also signed a deal to dismantle and package vehicles for another Chinese automaker. Hyundai Glovis will inspect finished vehicles produced in China, disassemble and package them, and transport the parts to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan via the Trans-China Railway.

The battery, vehicle component and disassembled-vehicle shipments will use Hyundai Glovis’ container-forwarding service, which manages the entire logistics process from departure to final delivery.

The company is also carrying vehicles for Chinese automakers aboard its pure car and truck carriers. The number transported rose from about 260,000 in 2023 to 510,000 in 2025, nearly doubling in two years.

Hyundai Glovis has stepped up efforts to win more non-affiliate business in China. It showcased its shipping capabilities at the World Breakbulk Expo 2026 and recently established a unit dedicated to high-and-heavy cargo, including large vehicles and industrial equipment.

“Building on our shipping competitiveness, we will continue expanding logistics partnerships with mobility companies worldwide,” a Hyundai Glovis official said.