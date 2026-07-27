Seventeen members DK and Vernon will begin fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service in the coming months, Pledis Entertainment announced Monday.

According to a notice posted on Weverse, DK will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the Army on Sept. 8, while Vernon will begin his alternative service as a social service agent on Aug. 20.

Both members will carry out their scheduled official activities before beginning their service, the agency said.

Pledis also asked fans not to visit DK’s enlistment ceremony, noting that numerous other recruits and their families will attend the event. The agency also asked fans not to visit either Vernon’s training center or workplace.

Although the two members will be unable to participate in Seventeen’s activities during their service, the agency said fans can expect prerecorded content to be released.

“We ask for your continued love and support so that DK and Vernon can faithfully fulfill their military duties and return in good health,” wrote Pledis.

The announcement comes as Seventeen enters a period of staggered military enlistments.

Jeonghan began his alternative service in September 2024 and was discharged on June 25, while Wonwoo is currently serving as a social service agent. Woozi and Hoshi enlisted as active-duty soldiers in September 2025. Leader S.Coups is exempt from military service due to a knee injury, while Joshua, Jun and The8 are not subject to South Korea’s mandatory military service as they are foreign nationals.

On July 13, Pledis Entertainment announced that all 13 members of Seventeen renewed their contracts with the agency for a second time.