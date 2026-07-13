All 13 members of Seventeen have renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment for the second time, the agency announced Monday.

The agency shared that all members except those currently serving in the military have signed the new contracts. The remaining members will do so after completing their service.

The contract's renewal comes after the teased news that the group's leader S.Coups revealed at the final encore concert of Seventeen's "New_" tour in April.

The renewal marks one of the first cases in K-pop where an entire group has renewed its contracts together twice. Seventeen extended their inaugural contract in 2021.

"We are delighted to share the good news with the fans, Carat," Pledis Entertainment said.

"United by the belief that nothing is impossible when they are together and by their shared goal to continue moving forward as Seventeen, all 13 members chose to renew their contracts. We hope Carats will continue to be part of this journey toward eternity as members of Team SVT."

Since its debut in 2015, Seventeen has established an unrivaled position through self-produced music and creative work, setting historical records in K-pop. Seventeen was the first K-pop group to exceed 5 million first-week album sales, on top of its wide-ranging artistic spectrum through unit albums and solo projects.

"Rather than simply promising 'forever,' Seventeen has demonstrated with its passion that it is constantly striving toward the ideal every day. We are truly honored to begin another chapter with Seventeen," Pledis Entertainment said.

"We send our gratitude to the members who have shared our vision and placed their continued trust in us. We also thank the fans, Carat, who have always stood firmly by Seventeen's side."

The agency also promised to continue supporting Seventeen's group, unit, and solo activities, which would embolden each member to showcase his own unique strengths while creating greater synergy as a group.