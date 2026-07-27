NCT 127 will return with its seventh album “Blingy” next month, marking the group’s first major release since July 2024.

The nine-track album will be released across global music platforms at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24, SM Entertainment announced Monday. Physical copies of the album will also be released on the same day.

According to the agency, “Blingy” reflects on the group’s decadelong journey while expressing the members’ pride in the team and their commitment to continuing forward together as one team as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut.

The upcoming album is also the group’s first album since former NCT member Mark left NCT and SM in April. Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan extended their contracts on July 15.

Since debuting in July 2016, NCT 127 has built its discography with hits including “Fire Truck,” “Cherry Bomb,” “Regular,” “Kick It,” “Sticker,” “Fact Check” and “Walk,” establishing itself as one of K-pop’s leading performance-focused groups.

The group has also completed four world tours since its debut and is set to embark on its fifth, “Neo City — The Redline,” in September.