NCT announced its initiative to mark its tenth debut anniversary via its label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

Under the catchphrase “Everything, All at Once, Neo,” the group signaled the launch of the project, starting with a new logo and a website listing a plan for the next year.

A "Neo Ground" pop-up store to commemorate the milestone will run from May 15-23, and a “Neo Dimension” exhibition will be held in the third quarter.

Subunits will keep charting their own paths: NCT 127 and Way V each will drop an album and go on tour; NCT Dream will have a fan meetup followed by an album; and NCT Wish is set to rollout 1st LP later this month and a physical single in Japan soon.

Mark, who left the team and the label last week, left a message congratulating the team on its anniversary and apologizing to fans.