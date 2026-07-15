All seven bandmates in NCT127 have decided to stay with SM Entertainment, according to a local media report Wednesday.

The label confirmed that they did so as a team based on the strong bond with each other and unwavering trust in the management company built over their career, adding that even those whose contracts had yet to expire chose to renew in advance.

The NCT subunit debuted in July 2016 and has since undergone slight changes. Most recently, Mark left the team and the label. Doyoung and Jungwoo are serving their compulsory military service and will be discharged next year.

On Aug. 24, Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Jaehyun and Haechan will celebrate 10 years together with the group's seventh studio album, marking the first new material from NCT127 in about two years. From Sept. 18, the group is to begin a tour of six cities across Asia.