Fans around the world will be able to watch Cortis' upcoming Los Angeles concert in movie theaters, extending the reach of the rookie boy group's first world tour.

The group’s Aug. 13 concert at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, part of the North American leg of its “Put Your Phone Down” world tour, will be broadcast through a live-viewing event, Big Hit Music announced Sunday.

The concert will be screened at more than 870 cinemas across 29 countries and regions, including South Korea. Some markets will offer delayed screenings to accommodate time zone differences.

The live-viewing event will also include an exclusive 30-minute preshow set featuring content produced specifically for theater audiences.

In Los Angeles, a separate live viewing party will be held at The Vermont Hollywood, where fans will be able to watch the concert together in a standing-room setting rather than a traditional seated theater.

Ticket sales for screenings in Korea will open at 10 a.m. on July 31, while screening schedules for participating theaters in other countries will be announced through the event’s official website.

Prior to its North American tour, Cortis will perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31 and Aug. 1 as the only K-pop boy group on this year's lineup. The group's North American tour will begin in Toronto on Aug. 4 and continue through New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Following the North American leg, Cortis will return to Seoul for two sold-out concerts before wrapping up its first world tour with three shows in Kanagawa, Japan, from Sept. 4 to 6.