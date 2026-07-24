Girl group drops prerelease track ahead of third EP 'Wild'

Hybe and Geffen Records' multinational girl group Katseye released "Animal" on Friday, featuring songwriting by Ed Sheeran and a cameo appearance by actor Demi Moore.

Sheeran co-wrote the new single with Snow Patrol member and producer Johnny McDaid, Grammy-winning producer Blake Slatkin and songwriter Omer Fedi, whose credits include numerous international hits.

The uptempo pop track, built on driving rhythms and electronic beats, explores the contrast between outward composure and instinctive desire, driving the concept home with the refrain, "You move like an animal."

Moore appears near the end of the music video, which shifts between an office setting and a red-lit performance space to depict the tension between restraint and impulse. The choreography incorporates claw-like movements that reinforce the song's central theme.

The video was directed by Cody Critcheloe, who previously directed BTS member J-Hope's "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)," Katseye's "Touch" and "Gnarly," and "Iconic By Mistake," a collaboration between Katseye, Le Sserafim and Illit.

Katseye debuted in the US in 2024 under Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk's "Multi-home, Multi-genre" strategy, which adapts K-pop's artist development system for global markets.

Since its debut, the group has performed at major music festivals including Lollapalooza and Coachella. In May, Katseye won three trophies at the 2026 American Music Awards, including new artist of the year, after previously earning two nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards in February.

"Animal" will be included on Katseye's third EP, "Wild," scheduled for release on Aug. 14.