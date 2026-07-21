Katseye set fans abuzz Tuesday with a teaser video for their new single “Animal.”

The video is awash in black and red, with the five members dressed up in suits and killer heels.

The single is set to drop on July 24, ahead of the release of the group's third EP “Wild,” due out Aug. 14.

Expectations are high for the group, which set the bar high with the success of its previous releases.

Its second mini album “Beautiful Chaos” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and has been on the chart for a year, the first album from a female group to do so in 21 years. Two songs from the set appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Before rolling out its third EP, the group will appear in its first documentary "Wild Hearts," set to hit theaters across the world on Aug. 12.