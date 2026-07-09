Katseye will release its first theatrical documentary next month, chronicling the group’s journey from trainees to rising global stars.

According to Hybe and Geffen Records on Thursday, “Katseye: Wild Hearts” will open in theaters worldwide beginning Aug. 12. Details on participating countries and theaters will be announced at a later date.

The documentary will arrive ahead of the group’s third EP, “Wild,” which is set for release on Aug. 14. It follows the members’ journey from competing on “The Debut: Dream Academy” to their rise as a global pop girl group.

The film will also highlight the members’ relationship with their fans, collectively known as Eyekons. A phrase featured on the poster released alongside the announcement reads, “A Love Letter to the Eyekons,” hinting at the documentary’s focus.

Featuring previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage, fan-submitted videos and candid interviews with the members, the film explores the pressure, challenges and milestones the group faced on its path to international success.

According to the group’s agency, the documentary is directed by Nadia Hallgren, whose credits include the Emmy-nominated documentary “Becoming.” It is also produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, the studios behind Netflix’s “Pop Star Academy: Katseye” series.

Since forming in 2024, Katseye has quickly established itself on the global stage.

The group has performed at major music festivals including Lollapalooza and Coachella, won three trophies at the 2026 American Music Awards, including new artist of the year, and sold out every stop of its upcoming “The Wildworld Tour” across North America and Europe within 48 hours of tickets going on sale.