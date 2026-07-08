Katseye extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to a 53rd consecutive week with its second EP “Beautiful Chaos.”

The mini album is the first album from a female group in 21 years to spend one year on the main albums chart, after The Pussycat Dolls did with its first studio album “PCD.”

“Beautiful Chaos” entered the chart at No. 4 and has amassed over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the most for a girl group worldwide. The main track from the extended play, “Gnarly,” marked the group’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 82, followed by B-side track “Gabriela,” which peaked at No. 21.

Katseye is set to release its third EP “Wild” on Aug. 14. The next EP is likely to feature only five members, though, as Manon has been taking time off since February, citing health reasons.