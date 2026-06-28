Hybe's three girl groups climb global charts with joint single 'Iconic by Mistake'

“Iconic by Mistake,” a collaboration between Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye, continues to build momentum on global charts, becoming one of the biggest K-pop girl group releases of the year while demonstrating the commercial potential of cross-label collaborations.

The digital single climbed four spots to No. 21 on Spotify’s global weekly songs chart for June 19-25 after debuting at No. 25 the previous week. It also ranked No. 32 on Spotify’s weekly chart for the US, reflecting sustained momentum in one of the industry’s largest music markets.

The track has also continued its run on major Western charts. It placed No. 36 on the UK Official Singles Top 100 chart for the week of June 26-July 2, following its recent record at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the highest-charting song by a K-pop girl group released this year.

Despite being released only as a digital single without a physical album, “Iconic by Mistake” has posted strong performances across streaming and download platforms. The song also reached No. 25 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 22 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart.

Its music video topped YouTube’s Worldwide Trending and Trending Music charts shortly after its release, while its hook and synchronized chorus choreography have continued to spread across social media as dance challenge videos.

The collaboration has also translated into measurable growth for all three groups’ fan communities. According to Hybe, the combined number of fan community members across the groups’ Weverse communities increased 12.7 percent following the single’s release, while the number of users subscribed to all three communities rose 5.23 percent.

Industry observers attribute much of the song’s appeal to the combination of three distinct fanbases and musical identities.

“Hybe brought together Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye, which were groups that were difficult to picture sharing a stage together, despite all operating under Hybe,” music critic Lim Hee-yun told The Korea Herald on Sunday. “This collaborative work struck immediate curiosity among fans, and the song’s production and performance quality, as well as its existing strong fandom, helped it sustain attention beyond its initial release.”

In Hybe’s press release, the artists themselves were quoted describing the collaboration as “an opportunity to strengthen their friendship.”

“It was so much fun creating one voice together, and we’re happy that energy seems to have reached our fans,” Illit was quoted as saying in the press release.

Le Sserafim called the project “a special experience that began as a joke between friends,” adding that the group’s genuine affection for one another made the project even more meaningful. Katseye echoed the sentiment, saying the collaboration had “deepened the group’s friendship and sisterhood.”

The single also continues to maintain momentum in South Korea, despite being released primarily as a global digital release.

Although none of the three groups appeared on Mnet’s “M Countdown” during the final week of June, “Iconic by Mistake” still claimed first place on the music show, underscoring the song’s strong domestic performance even without broadcast promotions.