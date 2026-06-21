Surprise collaboration continues its global rise with strong Spotify performances worldwide

The collaboration single "Iconic By Mistake" by Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye continues to gain traction globally, entering the UK Official Singles Chart and posting strong performances on Spotify's worldwide rankings.

According to the latest UK Official Charts released Friday, "Iconic By Mistake" debuted at No. 22 on the Official Singles Top 100 chart for the week of June 19-25. The chart combines audio and video streaming, downloads and physical sales into a single ranking system. Songs that place within the top 40 are also eligible for airplay on BBC Radio 1.

The track's chart performance is particularly notable given that it was released solely as a digital single without a physical edition. Earlier this week, it ranked No. 3 on the Official Trending Chart, which highlights songs experiencing rapid growth in popularity.

The three Hybe-affiliated girl groups are also seeing strong results on Spotify. The single ranked No. 25 on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart and No. 26 on the Weekly Top Songs USA chart for the tracking period of June 12-18.

After debuting at No. 29 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on its release day, June 12, the song steadily climbed throughout the week, reaching a peak of No. 21 on the latest chart dated June 18.

The collaboration has also boosted the participating groups' overall streaming performance on the platform. On Spotify's Weekly Top Artists Global chart, Katseye jumped 49 places to No. 63. Le Sserafim reentered the chart at No. 110, the highest ranking among K-pop girl groups that week, while Illit made its first-ever appearance on the chart at No. 121.

Released as a surprise collaboration, "Iconic By Mistake" is an alternative pop track built around driving beats and an addictive hook. The song debuted at No. 29 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart and generated more than 3.1 million streams on its first day.

Its music video, released on June 11 ahead of the song's official launch, surpassed 10 million views within 30 hours and reached No. 1 on YouTube's Music Video Trending Worldwide chart.