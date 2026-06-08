The three biggest girl groups under the umbrella of Hybe — Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye — are bringing out a collaborative single on Friday, their agencies announced Monday.

The three acts will drop the digital single “Iconic by Mistake” and perform it together for the first time on a TV music chart show the day before its release.

In the meantime, Le Sserafim’s second LP, “Pureflow Pt. 1,” scored a No. 10 entry on the Billboard 200 dated June 6 and sat atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. Illit picked up two trophies from TV music chart shows after wrapping up promotions for the group's fourth EP, “Mamihlapinatapai.” And Katseye set the audience abuzz at the Governors Ball 2026 in New York on Sunday, with the single “Pinky Up” reentering Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 92.