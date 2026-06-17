Le Sserafim kept a spot on the Billboard 200 for the third week in a row with its second studio album, according to the chart published on Tuesday in the US.

“Pureflow pt. 1” ranked at No. 177 on the Billboard 200 after entering the chart at No. 10 at the end of May. It is the group’s fifth album in a row to be listed in the top 10.

The group's latest song "Boompala" came in at No. 176 and No. 108 on the Global 200 and Global (excluding the US) charts, respectively.

Meanwhile, the quintet’s collaboration with Illit and Katseye, “Iconic by Mistake,” climbed up to No. 25 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global.

The music video kept the momentum going with over 23 million plays, taking over the No. 1 spot on YouTube's worldwide trending chart.