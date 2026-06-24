The collaborative single from Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 38, the highest spot for a K-pop girl group this year on the main songs chart.

The three groups under Hybe teamed up to drop the digital single “Iconic By Mistake” on June 12.

The track ranked No. 25 and No. 22 on Billboard Global 200 and Global excl. US. On Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, it sat at No. 25, and in the UK, it landed on the Official Singles Top 100 at No. 22.

Meanwhile, Katseye’s “Pinky Up” slid down to No. 85 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, where it has appeared for nine weeks, peaking at No. 28. The group’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos” has spent 51 weeks on Billboard 200. It ranked No. 112 on the chart dated June 27, after peaking at No. 4.