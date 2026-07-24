Musician denies forcible molestation allegation, says physical contact was consensual

Rapper E Sens has requested a formal trial after receiving a summary fine of 5 million won ($3,400) on charges of forcible molestation.

According to local media reports Thursday, the 39-year-old musician is accused of forcibly molesting a woman in her 30s he met for the first time at a nightclub in Itaewon, Seoul, in August 2025.

Prosecutors allege E Sens continued making physical contact and attempted to kiss the woman after she expressed her refusal. He is also accused of biting her neck and engaging in other unwanted physical contact.

The Seoul Southern District Court issued the summary order last month. E Sens objected to the order and requested a formal trial, sending the case to a full hearing.

E Sens denied the allegations in a statement posted on social media on Thursday, saying he met the complainant and her companions at the nightclub, where they drank, danced and exchanged phone numbers.

"The physical contact in question took place with mutual consent in a natural atmosphere," he wrote. "There was no force, violence or intimidation involved, and I never attempted any inappropriate physical contact against the other person's will."

He said he left the nightclub alone about an hour after arriving and had no further contact with the complainant.

According to E Sens, the complainant's side contacted him in December, alleging she had been sexually assaulted and demanding an apology. The rapper said he refused because he believed the allegations were false, after which a criminal complaint was filed.

The first hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Seoul Southern District Court.