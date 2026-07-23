Collaboration aims to connect artist IP with domestic manufacturers to strengthen Korean fashion ecosystem

Hybe has partnered with the Korea Fashion Association to promote collaboration between the entertainment and fashion industries in a bid to expand K-pop-inspired fashion products and related businesses, the company said Thursday.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday to combine Hybe's artist intellectual property with the association's industry network and expertise to foster growth in the sector.

The agreement was signed during the 2026 K-Fashion Connect event hosted by the Korea Fashion Association with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources at Coex in Seoul.

Under the partnership, Hybe and the association plan to establish a production system for K-fashion products using artists' intellectual property in collaboration with domestic manufacturers. They also aim to identify new business opportunities while strengthening links between the content and manufacturing industries to enhance the sector's overall competitiveness.

"K-pop has evolved beyond music to create new value by connecting with a wide range of industries," Brandon Yu, president of Hybe Music Group APAC, said in a statement. "Together with the Korea Fashion Association, we will expand collaboration with Korea's leading manufacturers and unlock new possibilities for fashion businesses built on K-pop intellectual property."

Sung Rae-eun, chair of the Korea Fashion Association, said K-pop has introduced Korean culture and identity to audiences around the world, while fashion allows consumers to experience that identity in their everyday lives.

"This partnership is a meaningful example of the entertainment and fashion industries working together beyond their traditional boundaries," Sung said. "We hope it will serve as a catalyst for strengthening the global competitiveness of K-fashion and revitalizing Korea's manufacturing sector."