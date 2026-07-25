"Hope"
(South Korea)
Opened July 15
Sci-Fi/Action
Directed by Na Hong-jin
A police chief and a band of hunters fight off mysterious alien creatures tearing their small coastal town apart.
"Minions & Monsters"
(US)
Opened July 15
Animation/Comedy
Directed by Pierre Coffin
Three Minions go hunting for real-life creatures to shoot their own monster movie, in this seventh installment in the Despicable Me franchise.
"David"
(US)
Opened July 10
Animation/Musical
Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes
A young shepherd anointed as Israel's future king takes on the giant Goliath, in this faith-based film drawn from the Book of Samuel.
"Moana"
(US)
Opened July 8
Musical/Drama
Directed by Thomas Kail
A Polynesian island chief's daughter (Catherine Laga'aia) sets sail with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to undo an ancient curse, in this live-action remake of the 2016 Disney film.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com