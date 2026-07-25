"Hope"

(South Korea)

Opened July 15

Sci-Fi/Action

Directed by Na Hong-jin

A police chief and a band of hunters fight off mysterious alien creatures tearing their small coastal town apart.

"Minions & Monsters"

(US)

Opened July 15

Animation/Comedy

Directed by Pierre Coffin

Three Minions go hunting for real-life creatures to shoot their own monster movie, in this seventh installment in the Despicable Me franchise.

"David"

(US)

Opened July 10

Animation/Musical

Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes

A young shepherd anointed as Israel's future king takes on the giant Goliath, in this faith-based film drawn from the Book of Samuel.

"Moana"

(US)

Opened July 8

Musical/Drama

Directed by Thomas Kail

A Polynesian island chief's daughter (Catherine Laga'aia) sets sail with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to undo an ancient curse, in this live-action remake of the 2016 Disney film.