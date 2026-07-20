The Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization (KoreaBIO) called for closer bio supply chain cooperation between South Korea and Taiwan at BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026, highlighting the potential for deeper partnerships in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health and startup investment.

At the conference held in Taipei from July 15 to 19, KoreaBIO co-hosted the Korea Session to showcase the country's biotech ecosystem and promote greater open innovation between the two economies.

Speaking at the "Regional Collaboration Forum-Korea Session," Jurie Hwang, director of public and international affairs at KoreaBIO, moderated a discussion titled "Why Korea, Why Now? Emerging Investment & Partnership Opportunities in Korea Biotech."

"Korea and Taiwan share strong foundations in IT and semiconductors while also possessing competitive digital healthcare industries," Hwang said. "Strategic cooperation between the two countries will create greater opportunities for growth."

A subsequent panel discussion, "Can Korea & Taiwan Build the Next Asian Biotech Growth Hub Together?" brought together biotech companies and investors from both countries to discuss cross-border collaboration.

"Korean companies often view Taiwan's CDMO sector primarily as a low-cost manufacturing base, but Taiwan also offers world-class talent and technological expertise," said Portia Lin, senior vice president of Taiwanese CDMO EirGenix.

Steven Chen, senior business development manager at Taiwanese digital healthcare company Health2Sync, cited his company's partnership with Korean firms as an example of successful bilateral collaboration.

At the forum's general session, Hwang also proposed creating an Early-Stage Cross-Border Syndicate Platform to help startups across Asia share information and attract joint investment.

Separately, KoreaBIO operated a promotional booth throughout the exhibition to attract global participants to BIOPLUS-INTERPHEX Korea 2026.

"By connecting global biopharmaceutical companies with innovative startups, KoreaBIO will strengthen its role as a networking platform and help Korean companies integrate more deeply into the global value chain," Hwang said.