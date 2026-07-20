BTS took the stage at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, becoming one of the featured performers at the tournament's first-ever halftime show.

Held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the break between the first and second halves of the final between Argentina and Spain, the 11-minute performance formed part of an extended halftime interval introduced for the championship match.

The septet performed a shortened version of its global hit "Dynamite," the all-English single that became the group's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in 2020.

The halftime show, produced in partnership with Global Citizen and curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, also featured performances by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Burna Boy.

The show concluded with a collaborative finale, with BTS joining the other performers, Martin and New York City's PS22 Chorus — a choir from a public elementary school on Staten Island — for a special closing performance.

The appearance marked another milestone for BTS, which just wrapped up its European leg of the tour at Paris, which saw a total of around 720,000 audience members in attendance.

Following its halftime show performance, BTS is expected to continue the US leg of its tour starting in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Aug. 1 and 2.