BTS members Suga, V and J-Hope took the stage in soccer jerseys during the European leg of their "Arirang" world tour, putting the spotlight on soccer-inspired fashion.

At the group's second concert at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on June 27, Suga appeared in Atletico Madrid's unreleased home jersey for the 2026-27 season. The club's signature red-and-white striped shirt bore his stage name and the No. 7 on the back.

At the time, Atletico Madrid had yet to officially unveil the kit, and even the usual preseason leaks were nowhere to be found. But to everyone's surprise, the first glimpse came from the BTS member who is a known sports fan. The club officially introduced the shirt two days later.

The timing also fueled speculation among soccer fans in Korea and Spain, with some suggesting that Suga's choice of jersey may have been an unofficial nod to reports linking South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in with a summer move from PSG to Atletico Madrid.

Known as "blokecore," the trend of pairing vintage and contemporary soccer jerseys with everyday streetwear has evolved from a niche aesthetic into a mainstream fashion movement. Once worn primarily by soccer supporters, club shirts have become wardrobe staples embraced by celebrities for marketing purposes.

Suga was not the only BTS member bringing soccer style to the tour.

The football-fashion crossover continued in Munich, Germany, where V and J-Hope hopped on stage in Bayern Munich jerseys during the group’s Sunday concert at Allianz Arena.