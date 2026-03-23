Veteran policymaker seen favoring early tightening as Korea grapples with inflation, market volatility

Shin Hyun-song, tapped to lead the Bank of Korea, is one of the country's most internationally prominent monetary policymakers and is widely seen as an economist with a hawkish bent.

Born in Daegu in 1959, Shin received most of his education in Britain. After graduating from Emanuel School in London, he earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in economics from Oxford University, where he later taught until 2000.

He went on to teach at the London School of Economics and Princeton University, later serving as an adviser to the Bank of England and a senior resident scholar at the International Monetary Fund, building a global reputation in international finance. In 2010, he briefly returned to Korea to serve as a senior presidential adviser on the international economy.

Shin is often credited with warning of vulnerabilities that foreshadowed the global financial crisis through his early focus on leverage, liquidity and systemic fragility at the 2005 Jackson Hole symposium.

In 2010, he played a key role in designing Korea's postcrisis macroprudential toolkit to guard against volatile capital flows and sudden reversals. Shin argued at the time that the measures were safeguards, not capital controls, and the IMF later cited Korea's experience as a key case study and broadly judged the steps effective.

From 2014, he worked at the BIS, first as head of research and chief economist as well as economic adviser, and most recently as head of its Monetary and Economic Department. His appointment as BIS economic adviser made him the first non-US or European scholar to hold the role in the institution's 83-year history, as well as the first Korean to hold a senior post at the bank.

Following Shin's appointment, BIS general manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos issued a congratulatory message, saying Shin was "widely respected within the economics profession and central banking community" and calling him "an excellent candidate for Governor."

With a long record of warning about excessive debt, rising household borrowing and asset-price bubbles, Shin has earned a distinctly hawkish reputation, particularly on financial stability risks. He has advocated preemptive rate hikes to contain inflation, while arguing that central banks should look beyond price stability and weigh broader macroeconomic and financial stability risks.

At a time when Korea is grappling with uneven growth, oil-driven inflation risks and heightened market volatility from the Middle East conflict, Shin is seen as well placed to navigate the resulting policy dilemma, drawing on more than a decade at the BIS, deep expertise in macroeconomics and finance and an extensive global network.

Announcing Shin's nomination on Sunday, the presidential office described him as "a globally renowned authority on international finance and macroeconomics with both academic depth and practical insight," and said he was "the right person to deliver the twin goals of monetary policy — price stability and growth in the national economy" — as uncertainty deepens amid the Middle East crisis.

Shin is set to formally begin his term next month, following a parliamentary hearing and formal appointment. The Bank of Korea governor serves a four-year term, renewable once, and also chairs the Monetary Policy Board.