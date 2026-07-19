Jimin of BTS delighted K-pop and soccer fans across the globe by imitating Norwegian star player Erling Haaland's signature walk during the group's recent world tour in Germany.

The playful tribute came during the K-pop band's concert at Munich's Allianz Arena on June 11 as part of its "Arirang" world tour, according to ESPN Mexico on Sunday.

During a preconcert soundcheck, Jimin spotted a fan holding a poster featuring three blond icons: Marvel superhero Thor, Haaland and himself. The poster labeled them as "the god of thunder," "the god of soccer" and "our god" in Korean.

After spotting the sign, Jimin pointed to each figure and read the labels aloud before bursting into laughter.

Jimin later brought the playful moment into the main concert, recreating Haaland's signature strut onstage to roaring cheers from the crowd.

Video clips of Jimin's impression quickly took social media by storm. ESPN Mexico joined the fun by sharing the clip on its official social media account, captioning it with, "Haaland fever has reached BTS."

Chilean music radio network LOS40 shared side-by-side photos of the two blond stars, spotlighting the unlikely connection between the K-pop superstar and the Norwegian star.