BTS took the stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final sporting the colors of Korea's Red Devils supporters, turning the tournament's first-ever halftime show into a tribute to the national team's fans.

The K-pop sensation performed Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, co-headlining the 11-minute set with Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

The group was styled in black, red and white with Red Devils scarves worn as belts and silver drop necklaces with whistle pendants.

The Red Devils are the official supporters' group of the South Korean national soccer team.

Jimin wore a jersey featuring a seven —the number of the South Korean national team's captain, Son Heung-min. Jimin's belt spelled out "halftime" in metal studs. Jungkook and V sported leather rider jackets, while Suga wore a windbreaker featuring the Red Devils logo.

Jin and J-Hope went with all-red looks: Jin in a red tracksuit and J-Hope in a red jersey shirt and matching trousers worn with stacked double belts and black leather gloves. RM wore a charcoal tracksuit with red accent stripes.

The result was a working definition of blokecore. The trend inspired by British football culture and uniforms brings soccer jerseys, supporters' scarves, track jackets and retro sneakers into everyday dressing.