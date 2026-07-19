Incheon Airport is considering installing additional barriers at airline check-in areas after repeated incidents involving suspected Chinese traders known as “daigou” rushing past queues left airport staff injured, local media reported Sunday.

The issue drew attention after a video filmed July 2 circulated online. It shows dozens of passengers surging toward check-in counters for a China-bound flight on the third-floor departure hall of Terminal 1.

Instead of following the designated queue, the passengers pushed luggage carts past retractable belt barriers arranged in a zigzag pattern in an apparent attempt to reach the counters first.

Five similar incidents were reported in July, according to Yonhap News Agency. The passengers were believed to be "daigou," or small-scale traders who buy discounted duty-free goods in bulk in South Korea and resell them in China and other Asian markets.

Several airline employees were reportedly injured while trying to direct the passengers back into line.

Airport authorities are considering placing plastic partitions between existing queue barriers to prevent passengers from cutting across the lines. Employees have also stepped up inspections in departure halls to maintain order and protect travelers and staff.

The airport attributed the increased congestion partly to airlines using larger aircraft on major routes between Incheon and China, adding roughly 100 seats on some flights.

The problem had eased temporarily as tighter enforcement in China reduced the number of daigou traders departing South Korea, the airport said. Officials said they would continue monitoring check-in areas because similar incidents could recur.