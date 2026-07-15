Hyundai SK Battery Manufacturing America, the US battery joint venture between SK On and Hyundai Motor Group, has begun mass production and is supplying batteries to Hyundai's electric vehicle plant in Georgia, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

HSBMA was established in 2023 with a combined investment of $5 billion from the two companies.

Located in Bartow County, Georgia, the plant entered mass production in June and has started delivering batteries to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Savannah.

The facility spans about 3 million square meters and employs around 3,500 workers. Once fully ramped up, it is expected to produce 35 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually, enough to power about 300,000 electric vehicles.

"We are in the early stages of battery production, and we will continue increasing our output," an HSBMA spokesperson told the Georgia-based news outlet.

Georgia provided $641 million in tax incentives and other financial support to attract the manufacturing facility.

Hyundai Motor Group has said battery cells produced at HSBMA will be assembled into battery packs by Hyundai Mobis before being supplied for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis electric vehicles manufactured in the United States.

The new facility further strengthens Georgia's position as a key hub for the Korean battery industry. The state is already home to SK Battery America, which manufactures EV batteries and battery components.

Separately, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution are building another battery plant near the Metaplant. Construction has been delayed after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a large number of Korean workers at the site.