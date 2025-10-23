Brian Kemp meets top Hyundai, LG executives in Seoul to ensure investment projects stay on track

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp met with top executives from Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution during his visit to Seoul this week, as the state and Korean companies work to coordinate follow-up measures after a large-scale US immigration raid at their joint electric vehicle battery plant construction site in Georgia.

According to industry sources on Thursday, Governor Kemp held talks with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice President Jang Jae-hoon during his visit to Seoul, which marked the 40th anniversary of Georgia’s trade office in Korea. Their discussion focused on the aftermath of the September raid and subsequent investment plans related to the Hyundai–LG Energy Solution joint battery facility in Ellabell, Georgia — the first known immigration enforcement action of its kind targeting a foreign-operated industrial site.

The visit marks the governor’s third trip to Korea since taking office in 2019.

Kemp was also scheduled to meet with LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung on Friday to review construction progress and discuss measures to prevent similar incidents. Industry officials said the unexpected raid has delayed the plant’s completion timeline by two to three months from its original 2024 target.

Earlier this month, LG Energy Solution began gradually resuming business trips to the US with essential personnel as part of recovery efforts following the Georgia detention incident. The company is prioritizing B-1 short-term business visa holders for dispatch to its US manufacturing sites while working to stabilize construction and operations there.

More than 300 Korean workers — employed by LG Energy Solution and its partner firms for the joint venture — were arrested on Sept. 4 at the construction site. They had been staying in the US under B-1 and B-2 visas, or Electronic System for Travel Authorization or ESTA permits.

Industry watchers said the governor likely reaffirmed Georgia’s partnership with Hyundai and LG, whose $4.3 billion joint battery plant and Hyundai’s $10.7 billion EV complex together represent one of the state’s largest-ever economic projects, expected to create about 40,000 local jobs.

“Governor Kemp is widely expected to have urged Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution to maintain their investment momentum in Georgia, assuring them of expanded tax incentives and additional administrative and financial support to prevent any downsizing or delay in their projects,” said Lee Ho-geun, an automotive engineering professor at Daeduk University.

Referring to media reports that the governor discussed with US President Donald Trump the introduction of a new “manufacturing visa” program to support factory operations, Lee added, “Such a plan could be feasible if there are existing precedents or provisions allowing for such exceptions. Even if not, the proposal itself is a clear indication of the governor’s proactive stance and strong support for Hyundai and Kia’s continued investment in the US.”

During his visit, Governor Kemp was also expected to meet other Korean executives with facilities in Georgia, including SK On President and CEO Lee Seok-hee. SK On operates a 22-gigawatt-hour standalone battery plant in Commerce, Jackson County, and is building a 35-GWh joint plant with Hyundai in Bartow County.

“Georgia has enjoyed a strong and friendly relationship with the Republic of Korea for 40 years,” Kemp said in a statement Wednesday. “This visit reflects our commitment to deepening those ties even further, through the creation of opportunities that benefit both our people and our economies.”

Georgia has become one of the leading US destinations for Korean investment. According to the governor’s office, Korean companies announced more than $10 billion in investments and 12,605 new jobs across the state in 2023 alone. During the same period, total trade between Georgia and Korea reached $15.8 billion, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the state’s overall trade volume.

On Sept. 4, US authorities — including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — arrested 475 workers, including 317 Koreans, at the Ellabell site over “unlawful employment practices.” Except for one individual who chose to remain in the US, 316 Koreans were released from the Folkston ICE Processing Center and returned to Korea on Sept. 12.