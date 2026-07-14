The Korea Airports Corporation said Tuesday that a record 1.57 million foreign travelers entered South Korea through the country's five major regional airports between January and May, underscoring growing demand for destinations beyond Seoul.

The five airports are Gimhae International Airport, Jeju International Airport, Daegu International Airport, Cheongju International Airport and Yangyang International Airport.

International arrivals through the five airports rose 42 percent from a year earlier, more than double the growth rate recorded at airports in the capital region.

The figure also exceeded the prepandemic record of 1.11 million travelers set in 2019, reflecting a sharp increase in foreign visitors traveling directly to regional destinations.

The growth comes as the government pushes to attract 30 million foreign visitors annually by strengthening regional tourism. KAC attributed the increase to efforts to turn regional airports into tourism gateways by expanding international routes and improving passenger services.

The corporation has participated in major international aviation events to secure new air routes and strengthen partnerships with overseas airport operators and airlines.

As a result, six carriers, including Starlux Airlines, Spring Airlines and Ruili Airlines, are launching 12 new international routes.

KAC has also expanded route support through promotional campaigns during Japan's Golden Week holiday, financial assistance for airlines' overseas marketing and incentives for travel agencies that bring inbound travelers through regional airports.

To improve the travel experience, the corporation introduced multilingual guidance systems and expanded designated boarding zones for reserved taxis bound for the international terminals at Gimpo, Gimhae, Cheongju and Daegu airports.

"We will continue expanding our international route network and upgrading services so foreign visitors can travel more conveniently throughout the country," said Heo Joo-hee, head of KAC's global business division.