Korean builder pitches ‘all-in-one’ development model of constructing AI data center with SMRs and LNG terminals at once

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has doubled down on expanding its presence in Indonesia by developing a small modular reactor, a liquefied natural gas terminal and an artificial intelligence data center.

According to the Korean builder on Monday, Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju met key senior government officials, lawmakers and business leaders to discuss cooperation during his five-day trip to Indonesia last week.

During his meetings with Sugeng Suparwoto, chair of Indonesia's House Commission XII overseeing energy affairs, and Todotua Pasaribu, vice minister of investment and downstream industries, Jung proposed the idea of simultaneously building power plant infrastructure, including SMRs and LNG terminals, alongside gigawatt-scale AI data centers, leveraging Daewoo E&C’s accumulated experiences and technological capabilities in those areas.

Daewoo E&C said Indonesian officials expressed support for the concept and pledged their willingness to support advancing related projects.

Jung also discussed opportunities for broader cooperation in investment-led developments, including new city projects, with Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara. The two sides agreed on the potential of future collaborations, agreeing to continue working together in exploring specific projects and continued cooperation.

Indonesia has become one of the most important overseas markets for Daewoo E&C. Having entered the country in 1986, the Korean builder has completed seven projects worth approximately $540 million across building construction, industrial facilities and plant engineering, including the District 8 mixed-use development and the Tangguh LNG Expansion Phase 2 project.

The Daewoo E&C chief met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in May 2025, highlighting the company’s push to expand local business. The company previously inked a memorandum of understanding with Sinarmas Land and Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation to cooperate on the Bumi Serpong Damai, BSD, new town development project.

“Indonesia is one of Daewoo E&C's core strategic markets with tremendous growth potential”, said a Daewoo E&C official. “We aim to become a trusted partner that contributes to the country's sustainable growth in various sectors, including not only real estate projects but also energy infrastructure, LNG plants and AI data centers."