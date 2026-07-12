KB Financial Group Chair Yang Jong-hee urged the group to overhaul its operations around artificial intelligence and seize changing financial flows as an opportunity to strengthen its wealth and asset management businesses.

He made the remarks at a two-day executive workshop held Friday and Saturday at the KB Injaenium training center in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, where about 270 executives discussed the group's growth strategy for the next three years.

"The essence of a financial group is to provide comprehensive solutions to its clients," Yang said.

"The movement of funds is not a risk, but an opportunity to strengthen our competitiveness in both wealth and asset management," he said. "We must review our operating processes and fundamentally redesign them around AI."

The workshop focused on the group's long-term management strategy for the next three years, built around five priorities: reshaping its wealth management and pension businesses, strengthening competitiveness in the small and medium-sized enterprise market, expanding cooperation between corporate and investment banking and capital markets, enhancing insurance and asset management capabilities, and establishing a roadmap for AI transformation.

Executives also reviewed structural changes reshaping the financial industry, including the expansion of capital markets, the rapid adoption of AI, shifts in the digital finance landscape and the growing emphasis on productive finance. The discussions also sought to strengthen collaboration across KB Financial's subsidiaries.