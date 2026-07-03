KB Financial Group's race for its next chief is taking shape as the field narrows to six candidates, including incumbent Chair Yang Jong-hee, the group announced Friday.

Following a meeting of its chairman candidate recommendation committee, the group announced it had shortlisted six candidates for the top post.

The internal candidates are Yang; Lee Jae-keun, chief business officer of global, wealth management and corporate finance; Lee Chang-kwon, chief strategy officer; and Lee Hwan-ju, CEO of KB Kookmin Bank.

Two other candidates from outside the group are former Woori Bank CEO Kwon Kwang-seok and one individual who requested anonymity.

The committee will conduct the first round of interviews with the six shortlisted candidates on Aug. 27, after which it will narrow down to three finalists. It will then hold a second round of interviews with the candidates on Sept. 11 before selecting a single final nominee. The appointment will be finalized through a shareholder meeting scheduled for November, the same month Chair Yang's term is set to end.