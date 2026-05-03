KB Financial Group said Sunday it has entered into a strategic partnership with Pantera Capital, a US-based blockchain-focused venture capital and hedge fund.

Founded in 2003, Pantera Capital manages approximately $5.2 billion in assets and launched the first bitcoin fund in the US in 2013. The firm is known for its hybrid investment model combining venture capital and token investments, positioning it as a key player in blockchain infrastructure.

Under the partnership signed in Seoul on April 28, KB Financial and Pantera Capital exchanged insights on global blockchain trends and explored ways to align them with KB’s digital asset strategy. The discussions also covered benchmarking global investment models and expanding cooperation in future fund management.

“Cooperation with Pantera Capital presents a significant opportunity to advance our digital strategy,” a KB Financial official said. “By partnering with a leading global fund, we aim to strengthen our competitiveness in blockchain-based finance and accelerate new business development.”

The move comes as KB Financial steps up its push into digital finance. The group recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank of Korea for Project Han River and formed a partnership with Circle, a global stablecoin issuer.