The BTS member launches his first campaign for the world's bestselling spirits brand as HiteJinro expands its global marketing push

BTS member V made his debut as the world’s bestselling spirit Jinro's first global ambassador Thursday with the release of a teaser video on the brand's social media channels.

The 19-second clip opens with V inside an ascending elevator sporting two-tone hair. When the doors open, the words "Jinro's New Visual" appear on screen and the singer appears holding a box bearing the Jinro logo in Korean.

HiteJinro announced July 3 that V had been selected as the first global ambassador in the soju brand's history, succeeding singer-songwriter IU, who previously served as the brand's domestic ambassador.

The appointment is significant in South Korea's liquor advertising industry, where soju campaigns have traditionally featured top female celebrities such as Lee Hyori, Suzy and Jennie. V is among the few male artists to become the face of a major soju brand.

The partnership reflects HiteJinro's strategy to strengthen Jinro's global brand presence.

"V best represents the values and identity that Jinro pursues," HiteJinro said. "Through this partnership, we hope to connect more closely with consumers around the world and further expand Jinro's global presence."

In June, Jinro was named the world's bestselling spirit by UK trade publication Drinks International for the 25th consecutive year after selling 94.5 million nine-liter cases in 2025. Overseas soju sales also rose 9 percent in 2025 as HiteJinro accelerated its global expansion efforts.

V currently serves as a brand ambassador for nine global brands, including Celine, Cartier, TirTir and Coca-Cola.