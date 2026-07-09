V of BTS amassed 75 million followers through his Instagram account as of Tuesday, a first for a Korean male celebrity.

He has the second-most followers among male pop stars after Justin Bieber.

V opened the account in December 2021, as did all BTS members. He surpassed 1 million followers in 43 minutes, and 10 million in less than five hours. Both achievements earned him Guinness World Records, which he still holds.

He attended Celine’s spring/summer 2027 menswear show in Paris last month during the European leg of the septet’s tour “Arirang," generating about 22 million social media interactions in 24 hours.

The artist will return to the French capital next week where BTS is slated to have its last show in the region before moving on to stops in North America.