Global audition offers aspiring creators the opportunity to work with BTS, Seventeen and other Hybe artists

Hybe will launch its 2026 Hybe Next New Creator producer audition, seeking new music creators to join its global multilabel system, the company announced Tuesday.

According to Hybe's official website, successful applicants will have the opportunity to work with labels under Hybe Music Group, including Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Pledis Entertainment, Hybe Japan and YX Labels. The labels are home to some of K-pop's biggest acts, including BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Illit, Seventeen and &Team.

The audition is open to track producers specializing in pop music. Anyone age 19 or older may apply regardless of gender, nationality or professional experience, with both individuals and teams eligible. Applicants are required to submit demo recordings showcasing their musical abilities and creative style.

"We look forward to the interest and applications of those seeking an opportunity to showcase their limitless potential and talent," Hybe said in a statement.

Hybe has operated the Next New Creator audition program since 2016, when the company was still a single-label agency known as Big Hit Entertainment. The program is now part of Hybe's efforts to strengthen the creative capabilities of its multilabel system.

Online applications will be accepted from July 14 through Aug. 12. Final successful candidates will receive a 5 million-won ($3,650) creative support grant.