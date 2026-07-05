K-pop agency says recordings, contracts and financial documents show former CEO directed the group's bid to leave before its 2024 livestream

Ador submitted new evidence that it says shows former CEO Min Hee-jin orchestrated NewJeans' effort to leave the agency, during the third hearing Thursday in its damages lawsuit against former member Danielle, her mother and Min.

At the center of the newly submitted evidence was an audio recording dated Sept. 2, 2024, in which Min allegedly discussed plans surrounding NewJeans' YouTube livestream held nine days later.

According to Ador, the recording captures Min telling the members' parents that the livestream "must go ahead" because it would create evidence for a future lawsuit seeking to terminate the group's exclusive contracts with the agency.

The development contrasts with Min's previous statements that she had discouraged the members from holding a livestream and that they had acted independently.

The conversation predates NewJeans' Sept. 11 livestream, during which all five members publicly demanded that Hybe restore Min as Ador's CEO by Sept. 25, arguing that management changes had undermined the group's identity and creative direction.

The agency is seeking damages from Min on the grounds that she allegedly orchestrated NewJeans' attempt to terminate its exclusive contracts and continue independent activities, which Ador argues caused financial losses. The newly disclosed evidence is intended to support its broader claim that Min actively directed those efforts rather than merely advising the members.

Hybe removed Min as Ador's CEO in August 2024, saying the decision reflected its policy of separating management from production. The move came amid allegations that Min had attempted to seize control of Ador's management and separate NewJeans from the company.

After Ador declined to reinstate Min, the members announced the termination of their exclusive contracts on Nov. 28, 2024, and later began promoting independently under the name NJZ.

Ador further alleged that Min continued directing the group's independent activities both before and after a court granted an injunction in March 2025 barring the members from pursuing entertainment activities without the agency's approval.

The company claimed Min oversaw the production of NJZ's appearance at ComplexCon Hong Kong, held two days after the court's ruling, including choreography, styling, merchandise production, music production, profile photography and Danielle's solo pictorial.

As further evidence, Ador submitted a performance agreement showing a $500,000 (765 million won) consulting fee for the ComplexCon project, which allegedly was for Min. The five members were to collectively receive $350,000 for their performance.

Another key piece of evidence presented during Thursday's hearing was what Ador described as an "Exclusivity Agreement" signed between NewJeans and AAO, a Chinese-backed company founded by Bonnie Chan Woo, the organizer of ComplexCon.

Under the agreement, NewJeans was required to report matters related to both the group's activities and Ador's management to AAO, while the contract would remain in force for nine months and automatically renew unless either party objected, Ador said.

The agency also told the court that while the other members later began terminating the agreement with AAO after returning to Ador in November 2025, Danielle allegedly continued concealing its existence.

Ador further alleged that, even after losing the injunction case, Min encouraged the parents of Danielle and Minji to make demands that Ador could not realistically accept and to secretly record conversations with the company. It argued the purpose was to create additional grounds for terminating the members' contracts rather than facilitating their return.

The agency claimed Danielle concealed the AAO agreement at the direction of her mother and further alleged that Min was behind those instructions.