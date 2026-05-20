Emotional broadcast drew comparisons to former Ador CEO's press conference in 2024, though public reactions diverge sharply

MC Mong, a hip-hop artist and music producer who co-founded One Hundred Label and its subsidiary Big Planet Made, abruptly went live on social media Monday evening to address mounting controversies surrounding him.

The move that immediately drew comparisons to former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin's explosive press conference two years ago.

During the livestream, MC Mong, alone, delivered emotional remarks addressing rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Cha Ga-won, co-founder of One Hundred Label and chair of p_Arc Group, as well as allegations involving illegal gambling and prostitution, while naming multiple entertainment industry figures.

The broadcast quickly drew comparisons to Min's widely watched press conference in April 2024, in which she accused Hybe and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk of attempting to undermine NewJeans and copying the group's concept through another Hybe act. Despite the similarities, however, the two incidents unfolded quite differently.

Like Min, MC Mong chose to speak directly to the public for an extended period rather than relying solely on official statements through representatives.

Explaining the reason for the livestream, MC Mong said one of his biggest regrets during his past military service controversy was reading only lawyer-prepared statements at a 2011 press conference without fully expressing his own thoughts. At the time, Mong was accused of deliberately delaying mandatory military service by extracting healthy teeth. He was acquitted in 2012, though he is still publicly criticized.

One of the clearest parallels between the two cases was the format itself. Both figures, already highly recognizable to the public, openly aired their frustrations before massive audiences in ways rarely seen in the Korean entertainment industry. Min rented a venue and invited reporters; her press conference was livestreamed on major broadcasters and YouTube channels instead of remaining a conventional closed-door media event. MC Mong similarly used TikTok to address viewers, with the livestream reportedly peaking at around 220,000 viewers.

Another similarity was the mention of other celebrities. MC Mong mentioned actors Kim Min-jong and Hwang Shin-hye, as well as K-pop artists including Baekhyun and The Boyz, a boy group under One Hundred Label. Min, meanwhile, brought groups such as NewJeans, which she produced, BTS, Illit and Le Sserafim into public discourse during her dispute with Hybe.

Both cases also expanded beyond a single appearance. Min held a second press conference as her conflict with Hybe escalated over management control of Ador and the future of NewJeans. MC Mong, too, held a follow-up livestream on the same social media account a day later to provide additional explanations.

The biggest contrast, however, lies in the public response.

Min succeeded, at least temporarily, in turning parts of public sentiment in her favor by positioning herself as resisting rigid corporate leadership and defending creative autonomy — an argument that resonated particularly with younger audiences. MC Mong, by contrast, has struggled to significantly shift public opinion. Many viewers felt his livestream focused more on exposing alleged misconduct by acquaintances than directly addressing the allegations against himself.

Presentation style also sharply distinguished the two situations. Min arrived at her press conference armed with detailed presentation materials and documents supporting her claims, as well as her legal representatives. MC Mong, meanwhile, largely relied on emotional explanations without presenting concrete evidence, prompting some livestream viewers to comment in real time that he should summarize his points more clearly.

The scope of the disputes also differs. Min's confrontation largely centered on Hybe and Bang Si-hyuk as clearly defined opponents. MC Mong's accusations, however, spread across a much wider circle.

MC Mong accused Cha Jun-young, Cha Ga-won's uncle and chairman of Nexplan, of tipping off local media outlets with allegations that he was involved in illegal gambling and prostitution in an attempt to bury the controversy. In addition, MC Mong claimed that Cha Jun-young, Kim Min-jong and Choi Jae-won — CEO of imprisoned trot singer Kim Ho-joong's agency — among others, regularly participated in illegal gambling.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the two cases reflected the growing influence of platforms such as YouTube and TikTok as direct communication channels for artists.

"While the content of their messages may have been similar, the formats were different. Min Hee-jin held a press conference, while MC Mong broadcast directly through his own social media channel," Lim said. "We've already seen figures like Yoo Seung-jun appeal directly to the public through YouTube. Rather than Min's influence specifically, this seems more like a phenomenon created by the growth of these platforms."