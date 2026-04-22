Legal battle escalates as both sides trade allegations over unpaid settlements

The Boyz has denied claims by its agency One Hundred Label that all payments to the members have been settled, saying no payments have been received.

“None of the members have received any payments to date, including outstanding settlement amounts for the third and fourth quarters of 2025,” the group’s legal representative, Yulchon, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The agency repeatedly postponed and reversed payment deadlines, and no proper payment has ever been made.”

The legal team added that even during court proceedings regarding an injunction to suspend the group’s exclusive contract, One Hundred Label had repeatedly promised payments, including late fees, by certain deadlines but failed to follow through.

The dispute escalated after One Hundred Label said Tuesday it had completed settlement payments and denied allegations of embezzlement, warning it would take legal action, including filing false accusation charges. The agency also claimed it had already paid substantial signing bonuses and settlement fees, while calling for the group’s return to full activities.

On the same day, the group’s legal representatives said they had filed a complaint against One Hundred Label CEO Cha Ga-won on charges of embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

The conflict dates back to March 19, when all members except New declared the termination of their exclusive contracts. The members cited “serious breaches” by the agency, including unpaid earnings, refusal to provide settlement records and the handling of large-scale advance payments.

The Boyz, which signed with One Hundred Label in December 2024, filed an injunction in February seeking to suspend their contracts, alleging that the agency had failed to pay settlements since July 2025 and had denied access to financial records.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the group is set to proceed with its scheduled concerts at Kspo Dome in Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.