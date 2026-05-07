NewJeans’ agency Ador uploaded pictures on the group’s social media Thursday celebrating Minji's birthday, triggering another wave of speculation that the idol is ready to reunite with her bandmates.

The pictures showed Minji making cookies for fans, alongside the phrase: “Happy Minji Day.” She reportedly visited a cafe that fans leased to mark her birthday and shared what she made.

Ador told media that the two parties “are in talks, and are moving forward positively in general.” Haein, Hyerin and Hani chose to return to the management company after the court ruled in favor of Ador last year in their extended legal struggle. Minji has since been undecided, while Danielle was booted from the group.