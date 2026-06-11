South Korean prosecutors have decided not to indict Hybe officials over complaints filed by former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, including alleged defamation over claims that Min relied on shamans in running the agency.

Former Hybe CEO Park Ji-won and five other Hybe officials, as well as Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho and three Belift Lab officials, were cleared of charges as of May 27, officials said Thursday. Min had accused them of defamation by spreading false information about her and interfering with her management of Ador.

Hybe, the entertainment powerhouse behind BTS, released a statement in April 2024 claiming that Min had relied on shamans for matters related to running Ador.

It also claimed that Ador’s leadership had conspired to invalidate the exclusive contracts of NewJeans, a group created under Min’s leadership.

But prosecutors rejected Min’s complaint, saying Min had in fact communicated with a shaman over agency management. Prosecutors said Hybe’s phrasing was exaggerated, but not enough to constitute defamation by false information.

Shortly after releasing the statement in 2024, Hybe disclosed KakaoTalk conversations between Min and the shaman, including a message in which the shaman allegedly advised Min in 2021 to “seize the company after three years.”

Prosecutors also rejected Min’s complaint against Belift Lab over alleged plagiarism, in which she claimed the agency’s group Illit had copied NewJeans’ choreography and styling.

Other allegations, including Hybe’s access to Ador emails and KakaoTalk messages, were also dropped, as prosecutors found that the company had legal grounds to conduct an internal audit.

Min, 47, has been an influential figure in the K-pop industry for her role in producing and directing hit acts. But in 2024, Hybe accused her of attempting to take control of Ador.

The two sides have since been involved in a series of legal disputes, alongside NewJeans’ attempt to terminate its contract with Ador after Min left the company.

A court ruled in 2025 that the group’s contract with Ador remained valid. Three NewJeans members, excluding Minji and Danielle Marsh, have since decided to return to the agency, while Minji is reportedly discussing specific terms for her return.

Min has said she had no role or authority in NewJeans' move to terminate its contract.