Jimin of BTS surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify with both the Korean and English-language versions of his solo single “Like Crazy,” a first for a K-pop artist, according to label Big Hit Music.

The single fronted his debut solo album “Face” which rolled out in March 2023. It claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for a K-pop solo act. The musician participated in writing the lyrics and melody of the synth pop tune.

The Korean version of "Like Crazy" has over 1.4 billion plays on Spotify, and the English version is his fourth solo effort to reach the 400-million milestone, along with “Who” and “Set Me Free Pt. 2.”

Jimin is on the European leg of BTS' tour “Arirang,” and the group is set to perform in Munich, Germany, on Saturday and Sunday.