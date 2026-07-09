Hyundai Department Store said Thursday it will open its first The Hyundai Global flagship store on Friday in Tokyo, marking the first overseas flagship launched by a Korean department store brand in one of Japan's premier shopping destinations.

The Hyundai Global is the company's new retail platform designed to help Korean fashion, beauty, food and entertainment brands expand into overseas markets.

The 620-square-meter store in Tokyo's Omotesando district occupies three floors of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando "Omokado" and features K-pop group TWS as its official ambassador.

The store will showcase a range of Korean fashion brands, including Coyseio's basic line Coyseio038, apparel label Rolarola, eyewear brand Double Lovers, designer bag brand Hieta and handbag label Stand Oil, which previously operated pop-up stores in Japan and Taiwan through The Hyundai Global.

It will also introduce several Korean food and entertainment brands to Japan for the first time, including Camel Coffee and K-pop merchandise retailer Withmuu.

Two dedicated pop-up spaces — Pop-up Iconic and Pop-up Square — will host rotating events. To celebrate the opening, The Secret Library, a pop-up tied to actor Byeon Woo-seok's Asia fan meeting tour, will be held at Pop-up Iconic.

"The Hyundai Global in Omotesando will showcase both the present and future of Korean content not only to Japanese consumers but also to the global fashion industry," a company official said.

The opening marks the latest step in Hyundai Department Store's overseas expansion strategy. The company plans to open 10 The Hyundai Global stores across Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong by 2030.