Matica Biotechnology, the US contract development and manufacturing organization subsidiary of CHA Biotech, has partnered with Texas-based VaxDome Inc. to jointly develop an antigen-agnostic antiviral vaccine aimed at protecting against a broad range of infectious diseases.

The collaboration will focus on advancing VaxDome's hybrid antiviral vaccine candidates into clinical trials. Under the agreement, Matica Biotechnology will provide process development, analytical development and the production of non-GMP and cGMP materials for clinical studies.

Unlike conventional vaccines that target specific pathogens, antigen-agnostic vaccines are designed to stimulate broad immune responses without requiring researchers to identify a particular virus or antigen in advance. VaxDome's platform combines multiple viral technologies to enable protection against a wide range of diseases, including emerging infectious threats.

Drawing on expertise in adeno-associated virus, lentivirus and oncolytic virus manufacturing, Matica Biotechnology will support the program from early process development through clinical-scale production. The company said its Texas facility combines single-use manufacturing technologies and in-line process monitoring to accelerate scale-up while maintaining production consistency.

"Our Texas site has the systems, advanced cell line technologies and specialized technical expertise to support this project from early process development through the manufacture of clinical trial materials," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Biotechnology.

"We selected Matica Biotechnology because it can manage every stage of manufacturing under one roof," said De-chu Christopher Tang, CEO of VaxDome. "By integrating process development, analytical testing and GMP manufacturing at its Texas facility, we expect to accelerate the candidate's path into clinical trials."