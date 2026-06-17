Matica Biotechnology, the US subsidiary of CHA Biotech, said Wednesday it had launched its Matica Open Access Platform, with biotechnology firm Cirsium Biosciences becoming its first customer.

The platform is designed to give drug developers greater control over manufacturing and development processes, challenging the traditional contract development and manufacturing organization model that often relies on proprietary platforms and long-term customer lock-in.

According to Matica, customers retain ownership of their process data and intellectual property while gaining direct access to development information. The platform also eliminates cell-line milestone payments and royalty fees.

The launch expands an existing partnership between Matica and Cirsium that began in 2025 with an agreement covering adeno-associated virus, or AAV, vector development and manufacturing.

Under the collaboration, Cirsium's plant-based AAV production technology will be combined with Matica's downstream processing and analytical capabilities. The companies said the approach could accelerate manufacturing scale-up from early-stage development to commercialization while reducing production timelines for gene therapies.

AAV vectors are among the most widely used delivery systems in gene therapy, making manufacturing efficiency a key challenge for developers seeking to reduce costs and shorten development cycles.

Matica plans to showcase the platform at the upcoming BIO International Convention 2026, which will be held in San Diego from June 22 to 25.

"With the Matica Open Access Platform, we are giving companies the flexibility to design their own development path without being constrained by traditional closed CDMO models," said Paul Kim, chief executive of Matica Biotechnology.