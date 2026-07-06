Pre-orders for Chinese electric vehicle brand Zeekr’s mid-sized SUV 7X have surpassed 1,000 units in Korea within a month, Zeekr Korea said Monday.

Pre-sales began on June 5 at the brand’s nine physical locations across Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon and Busan, drawing strong interest.

The vehicle was launched in three trims — Pro (rear-wheel drive), Max (rear-wheel drive) and Ultra (all-wheel drive) — with each priced at 52.99 million won ($35,000), 59.99 million won, and 69.99 million won.

The top-of-the-line Ultra trim drew significant attention during the pre-sale period. Powered by two electric motors, it delivers a maximum output of 645 horsepower and a peak torque of 72.4 kilogram-meters, accelerating from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.9 seconds.

The 7X Ultra meets the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment’s ambient-temperature hybrid certification standards, offering a range of 440 kilometers on a single charge. It is also equipped with air suspension and a 100 kilowatt-hour NCM, or nickel-cobalt-manganese, battery to back its high performance.

The Max trim was also popular, delivering a maximum output of 421 horsepower, a peak torque of 45 kilogram-meters, and a range of 483 kilometers on a single charge.

The Pro trim stood out for its competitive pricing, equipped with a proprietary 75 kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate “golden battery” and an RWD single motor.

Alongside the pre-sale, Zeekr Korea is offering special perks such as discounted packages and complimentary items for each trim until July 15.

“We received a large amount of attention from Korean consumers considering that we are a newer luxury brand,” a Zeekr Korea official said. “In the second half of the year, we will increase our brand visibility through various marketing campaigns.”